There are 5,344 new coronavirus infections today 5 May in Veneto, according to the data of the latest Covid-19 bulletin from Azienda Zero. There are 5 deaths. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 1,689,640, while the currently positive ones are 63,094. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic is 14,492. In Veneto hospitals 565 people are hospitalized in the medical area and 17 in intensive care. In community hospitals there are 110 positive patients. Yesterday 760 anti-Covid vaccinations were carried out.