There are 457 coronavirus infections in Veneto today, 21 September 2021, according to numbers and data from the region’s bulletin. Recorded 3 more deaths. New cases were identified on 53,936 swabs, with a positivity rate of 0.85%. “The incidence below 1% is a fact that has been confirmed in recent days,” said Governor Luca Zaia. “With 53 thousand tampons a day, the cluster that forms is anesthetized”, he adds, highlighting the importance of tracing.
There are 334 hospitalized covid patients: 272 people are in the non-critical area, 62 in intensive care. “We are not worried, we are managing these patients. The numbers of hospitalizations and intensive care should decrease: 80% of those admitted to intensive care are unvaccinated. In the ward, about 70%,” explains Zaia.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘415374439673532’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
Leave a Reply