There are 457 coronavirus infections in Veneto today, 21 September 2021, according to numbers and data from the region’s bulletin. Recorded 3 more deaths. New cases were identified on 53,936 swabs, with a positivity rate of 0.85%. “The incidence below 1% is a fact that has been confirmed in recent days,” said Governor Luca Zaia. “With 53 thousand tampons a day, the cluster that forms is anesthetized”, he adds, highlighting the importance of tracing.

There are 334 hospitalized covid patients: 272 people are in the non-critical area, 62 in intensive care. “We are not worried, we are managing these patients. The numbers of hospitalizations and intensive care should decrease: 80% of those admitted to intensive care are unvaccinated. In the ward, about 70%,” explains Zaia.