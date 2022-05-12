There are 3,932 new coronavirus infections today 12 May in Veneto, according to the data of the latest Covid-19 bulletin from Azienda Zero. There are another 7 deaths. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 1,716,332, while the currently positive ones are 53,295. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic is 14,563. 482 people are hospitalized in the Venetian hospitals in the medical area and 24 in intensive care. In community hospitals there are 113 positive patients. Yesterday 762 anti-Covid vaccinations were carried out.