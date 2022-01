There are 16,602 coronavirus infections in Veneto today, 4 January 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. Another 28 deaths were recorded. New cases were identified on 153,227 swabs, the positivity rate is 10.83%. Covid patients admitted to hospital are 1,575 (+ 59). In the non-critical area the patients are 1,366 (+ 50). 209 people (+ 9) are hospitalized in intensive care.