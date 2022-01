I am 296 new infections from Coronavirus today, Monday 3 December in Valle d’Aosta, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday there has been no death in the region from complications related to Covid. In the last 24 hours, 1,878 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. Since yesterday, 58 people have healed. In total, the positives in the Region are 2,831.