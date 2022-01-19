The United States has passed the sad threshold of 850 thousand deaths from covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. The latest bulletin of the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) reports 1,127 deaths in 24 hours for a total of 850,575 deaths, while the country is hit by a new wave due to the omicron variant.

The infections in 24 hours are 855 thousand, for a total of over 66.7 million cases. As for vaccinations, 63% of the population received two doses and 75% at least one.