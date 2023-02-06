I am 79 new covid infections in Tuscany according to today’s bulletin, 6 February. However, no new deaths have been reported. 40 cases confirmed with molecular swab and the other 39 with rapid test.

The number of infected people detected in the region since the beginning of the pandemic therefore rises to 1,584,008. New cases are 0.00% higher than the previous day’s total. The healed grow by 0.2% (2,791 people) and reach 1,535,354 (96.9% of total cases).

The data relating to the progress of the pandemic are those ascertained today on the basis of the requests of the national civil protection.

At the moment, therefore, there are 37,163 positives in Tuscany, -6.8% compared to yesterday. Of these, 189 (14 more than yesterday) are hospitalized: 10 (5 more) are in intensive care.

Since the last daily bulletin, 157 molecular swabs and 823 rapid antigenic swabs have been performed: of these, 8.1% were positive. On the other hand, 163 subjects were tested, excluding the control swabs: 48.5% of these tested positive.

The trend by province

With the latest cases, the positives since the beginning of the emergency in the municipalities of the metropolitan city of Florence rise to 423,975 (16 more than yesterday), 103,290 in the province of Prato (8 more), 123,063 in Pistoia (5 more) , 83,080 in Massa Carrara (5 more), 172,791 in Lucca (10 more), 185,379 in Pisa (11 more), 146,286 in Livorno (10 more), 143,028 in Arezzo (8 more), 113,192 in Siena (3 more) and 88,665 in Grosseto (3 more). To these must be added 569 cases of positivity notified in Tuscany but which concern residents in other regions.

Tuscany has about 43,241 total cases per 100,000 inhabitants since the beginning of the pandemic (between residents and non-residents). At the moment the notification province with the highest rate is Lucca (with 45,178 cases per 100,000 inhabitants), followed by Livorno (44,700) and Pisa (44,451). The lowest concentration is found in Prato (with a rate of 40,016).

36,974 are in isolation at home, because they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free (2,726 fewer than yesterday, minus 6.9%).

The 1,535,354 healed registered to date are in all respects, from a viral point of view, certified with a negative swab.

The deaths

Today there are no new deaths. Therefore, 11,491 people have died since the beginning of the epidemic: 3,653 in the metropolitan city of Florence, 942 in the province of Prato, 1,031 in Pistoia, 715 in Massa Carrara, 1,063 in Lucca, 1,280 in Pisa, 862 in Livorno, 731 in Arezzo, 628 in Siena, 418 in Grosseto. 168 people who died on Tuscan soil but were residents outside the region must be added.

The crude mortality rate for Covid-19 (number of deceased/resident population) is currently 313.7 per 100,000 residents. As far as the provinces are concerned, the highest mortality rate is found in Massa Carrara (379.3 for every 100,000 inhabitants), followed by Florence (370.0 x100,000) and Prato (364.9 x100,000), while the lowest is in Grosseto (192.6 x100,000).

All data will be visible on the Regional Health Agency website at this address: www.ars.toscana.it/covid19