There are 446 new cases of Covid-19 registered in the last twenty-four hours in Tuscany: 80 were confirmed with a molecular swab and the other 366 with a rapid test.

The number of infected people detected in the region since the beginning of the pandemic therefore rises to 1,584,454. New cases are 0.03% higher than the previous day’s total. The healed grow by 0.2% (2,837 people) and reach 1,538,191 (97.1% of total cases).

The data relating to the progress of the pandemic are those ascertained today on the basis of the requests of the national civil protection.

At the moment, therefore, there are 34,769 positives in Tuscany, -6.4% compared to yesterday. Of these, 199 (10 more than yesterday) are hospitalized: 12 (2 more) are in intensive care.

The list of deaths is updated with 3 new deaths: a man and 2 women with an average age of 83.

Since the last daily bulletin, 547 molecular swabs and 4,146 rapid antigenic swabs have been performed: of these, 9.5% were positive. On the other hand, 737 subjects were tested, excluding control swabs: 60.5% of these tested positive.

The trend by province

With the latest cases, the positives since the beginning of the emergency in the municipalities of the metropolitan city of Florence rise to 424,087 (112 more than yesterday), 103,310 in the province of Prato (20 more), 123,092 in Pistoia (29 more) , 83,102 in Massa-Carrara (22 more), 172,830 in Lucca (39 more), 185,454 in Pisa (75 more), 146,340 in Livorno (54 more), 143,071 in Arezzo (43 more), 113,226 in Siena (34 more) and 88,683 in Grosseto (18 more). To these must be added 569 cases of positivity notified in Tuscany but which concern residents in other regions.

Tuscany has around 43,253 total cases per 100,000 inhabitants since the beginning of the pandemic (between residents and non-residents). At the moment, the notification province with the highest rate is Lucca (with 45,189 cases per 100,000 inhabitants), followed by Livorno (44,716) and Pisa (44,469). The lowest concentration is found in Prato (with a rate of 40,024).

34,570 are in isolation at home, because they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free (2,404 fewer than yesterday, minus 6.5%).

The 1,538,191 healed registered to date are in all respects, from a viral point of view, certified with a negative swab.

The deaths

With regard to the province of residence, the deceased are: 2 in Florence, 1 in Livorno.

11,494 have died since the beginning of the epidemic: 3,655 in the metropolitan city of Florence, 942 in the province of Prato, 1,031 in Pistoia, 715 in Massa-Carrara, 1,063 in Lucca, 1,280 in Pisa, 863 in Livorno, 731 in Arezzo, 628 in Siena, 418 in Grosseto. 168 people who died on Tuscan soil but were residents outside the region must be added.

The crude mortality rate for Covid-19 (number of deceased/resident population) is currently 313.8 per 100,000 residents. As far as the provinces are concerned, the highest mortality rate is found in Massa Carrara (379.3 for every 100,000 inhabitants), followed by Florence (370.2 x100,000) and Prato (364.9 x100,000), while the lowest is in Grosseto (192.6 x100,000).

All data will be visible on the Regional Health Agency website at this address: www.ars.toscana.it/covid19