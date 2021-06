There are 42 coronavirus infections in Tuscany today, June 26, according to data from the region’s bulletin anticipated by governor Eugenio Giani.





“The new cases registered in Tuscany are 42 out of 12,843 tests of which 5,115 molecular swabs and 7,728 rapid tests. The rate of new positives is 0.33% (1.0% on the first diagnoses)”, writes Giani on social media, adding that currently administered vaccines are 2,857,575.