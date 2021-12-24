There are 3,337 coronavirus infections in Tuscany today, 24 December 2021, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin anticipated by governor Eugenio Giani. “The new cases registered in Tuscany are 3,337 out of 52,095 tests of which 18,985 molecular swabs and 33,110 rapid tests. The rate of new positives is 6.41% (19.0% on the first diagnoses)”, writes Giani on Telegram, adding that the vaccines currently administered are 7,005,115.