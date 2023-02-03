There are 285 new coronavirus infections today February 3 in Tuscany, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. One death is recorded. The new cases, 89 confirmed with a molecular swab and the other 196 with a rapid test, are 0.02% more than the previous day’s total. The number of infected people detected in the region since the beginning of the pandemic therefore rises to 1,583,438. The healed grow by 0.2% (2,751 people) and reach 1,526,623 (96.4% of total cases).

The data relating to the progress of the pandemic are those ascertained today on the basis of the requests of the national civil protection. At the moment, therefore, there are 45,327 positives in Tuscany, -5.2% compared to yesterday. Of these, 177 (1 less than yesterday) are hospitalized: 6 (2 more) are in intensive care.

The list of deaths is updated with 1 new death: a 77-year-old man. Since the last daily bulletin, 351 molecular swabs and 2,872 rapid antigenic swabs have been performed: of these, 8.8% were positive. On the other hand, 439 subjects were tested, excluding control swabs: 64.9% of these tested positive.

The trend by province

With the latest cases, the positives since the beginning of the emergency in the municipalities of the metropolitan city of Florence rise to 423,830 (66 more than yesterday), 103,263 in the province of Prato (9 more), 123,041 in Pistoia (21 more) , 83,048 in Massa Carrara (13 more), 172,747 in Lucca (23 more), 185,284 in Pisa (34 more), 146,217 in Livorno (40 more), 142,971 in Arezzo (36 more), 113,158 in Siena (28 more) and 88,621 in Grosseto (14 more). To these must be added 569 cases of positivity notified in Tuscany but which concern residents in other regions.

Tuscany has around 43,226 total cases per 100,000 inhabitants since the beginning of the pandemic (between residents and non-residents). At the moment, the notification province with the highest rate is Lucca (with 45,167 cases per 100,000 inhabitants), followed by Livorno (44,679) and Pisa (44,428). The lowest concentration is found in Prato (with a rate of 40,005).

45,150 are in isolation at home, because they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free (2,466 fewer than yesterday, minus 5.2%).

The 1,526,623 healed registered to date are in all respects, from a viral point of view, certified with a negative swab.

The deaths

With regards to the province of residence, the deceased person is in Pistoia.

11,488 have died since the beginning of the epidemic: 3,652 in the metropolitan city of Florence, 942 in the province of Prato, 1,031 in Pistoia, 715 in Massa Carrara, 1,063 in Lucca, 1,280 in Pisa, 861 in Livorno, 731 in Arezzo, 628 in Siena, 418 in Grosseto. 167 people who died on Tuscan soil but were residents outside the region must be added.

The crude mortality rate for Covid-19 (number of deceased/resident population) is currently 313.6 per 100,000 residents. As far as the provinces are concerned, the highest mortality rate is found in Massa Carrara (379.3 for every 100,000 inhabitants), followed by Florence (369.9 x100,000) and Prato (364.9 x100,000), while the lowest is in Grosseto (192.6 x100,000).

All data will be visible on the Regional Health Agency website at this address: www.ars.toscana.it/covid19