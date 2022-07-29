There are 2,711 new infections from Coronavirus today, 29 July 2022 in Tuscany, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. 8 deaths have been recorded since yesterday. In the last 24 hours, 1,775 molecular swabs and 14,037 rapid antigenic swabs were processed, of which 17.1% were positive. The hospitalized are 717, 26 fewer than yesterday, of which 30 in intensive care, 2 more.

Among the provinces with the highest number of new infections in the last 24 hours, Florence at 540 more than yesterday, Prato at 161 more, Pistoia at 226 more, Massa Carrara at 172 more, Lucca at 365 more, Pisa at 283 more, Livorno 365 more, Arezzo 208 more, Siena 188 more and Grosseto 203 more. In home isolation 93,580.