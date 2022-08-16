I’m 223 new covid infections in Tuscany according to today’s bulletin, August 16. There is also another death. In the region there are 1,361,089 cases of Coronavirus positivity, 51 new cases confirmed with molecular swab and 172 from rapid antigen test. New cases are 0.02% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grow by 0.03% and reach 1,266,298 (93% of total cases). Today 279 molecular swabs and 2,112 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 9.3% were positive. On the other hand, 372 subjects were tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 59.9% were positive. Currently positive are 84,227 today, -0.2% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 448 (3 less than yesterday), of which 20 in intensive care (stable). Today there is 1 new death: a 76-year-old woman.

The average age of 223 new positives today is approximately 48 years (14% are under 20, 18% between 20 and 39, 34% between 40 and 59, 27% between 60 and 79, 7% have 80 years or older). Below are the cases of positivity in the area with the change compared to yesterday (51 confirmed with molecular swab and 172 by rapid antigen test). There are 373,256 overall cases to date in Florence (28 more than yesterday), 91,534 in Prato (4 more), 107,388 in Pistoia (17 more), 67,741 in Massa (39 more), 144,983 in Lucca (30 more), 157,836 in Pisa (20 more), 122,788 in Livorno (17 more), 123,102 in Arezzo (31 more), 97,612 in Siena (19 more), 74,294 in Grosseto (18 more). 555 positive cases were reported in Tuscany, but residing in other regions.

There are 52 cases found today in the Central Local Health Authority, 103 in the North West, 68 in the South East. Tuscany is in 9th place in Italy in terms of number of cases (including residents and non-residents), with about 36,857 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (Italian average about 36,311 x100,000, yesterday’s figure). The provinces of notification with the highest rate are Pisa with 37,761 cases x100,000 inhabitants, Lucca with 37,760, Florence with 37,384, the lowest Grosseto with 34,104.

Overall, 83,779 people are in isolation at home, as they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital care, or are symptom-free (152 fewer than yesterday, minus 0.2%). The people hospitalized in the beds dedicated to Covid patients today are a total of 448 (3 less than yesterday, 0.7% less), 20 in intensive care (stable compared to yesterday). The total people healed are 1,266,298 (377 more than yesterday, plus 0.03%): 0 people clinically healed (stable compared to yesterday), that is, who became asymptomatic after presenting clinical manifestations associated with the infection and 1,266,298 (377 more than yesterday, plus 0.03%) declared healed in all respects, the so-called viral healings, with negative swab.

Regarding the province of residence, the deceased person is in Pisa. There are 10,564 deaths from the beginning of the epidemic as follows: 3,310 in Florence, 865 in Prato, 946 in Pistoia, 677 in Massa Carrara, 1,004 in Lucca, 1,198 in Pisa, 800 in Livorno, 666 in Arezzo, 555 in Siena, 392 in Grosseto, 151 people died on Tuscan soil but were residents outside the region. The Tuscan raw mortality rate (number of deaths / resident population) for Covid-19 is 286.1 x100,000 residents against 293.9 x100,000 for the Italian average (9th region). As for the provinces, the highest mortality rate is found in Massa Carrara (356.6 x100.000), Florence (331.5 x100.000) and Prato (326.1 x100.000), the lowest at Grosseto (179.9 x100.000).