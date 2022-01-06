There are 17,286 new coronavirus infections today 6 January in Tuscany, according to the data of the latest covid-19 bulletin anticipated on social media by the president of the region Eugenio Giani. “The new cases of Covid registered in Tuscany in the last 24 hours are 17,286 out of 75,524 tests, of which 22,889 molecular swabs and 52,635 rapid tests – we read – The overall rate of new positives on the tests carried out decreases, passing from 25.19% of yesterday at 22.89% today, while the rate of positives on the first diagnoses rises, reaching 75.4% today against 74.6% yesterday “.