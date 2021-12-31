There are 16,686 coronavirus infections in Tuscany today, 31 December 2021, according to numbers and covid data of the region’s bulletin anticipated by Governor Eugenio Giani on Telegram. “The new cases registered in Tuscany are 16,886 out of 74,976 tests of which 28,479 molecular swabs and 46,497 rapid tests. The rate of new positives is 22.52% (64.7% on the first diagnoses). 7,790 new positives come from rapid antigenic tests. “, Giani writes, adding that the vaccines currently administered in Tuscany are 7,171,819.