Covid infections are growing in Switzerland, where the incidence over 14 days reaches 4,659.81 per 100 thousand inhabitants and the total number of infected people since the beginning of the pandemic is approaching two million. In the last 72 hours, there have been 87,278 new cases, 35 deaths and 247 hospitalizations for covid-19. This was announced by the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) which, like every Monday, released the data for the last three days. Exactly one week ago, the 72-hour bulletin reported 67,906 cases, or 19,372 fewer, 30 deaths and 233 hospitalizations.

The results of 265,710 tests, with a positivity rate of 32.9%, up from 30.9% last week. The reproduction rate, which is about ten days behind the other data, stands at 1.19. The Omicron variant accounts for 88.5% of cases. In the last fourteen days, the total number of infections is 405,839, or 4,659.81 per 100,000 inhabitants. Since the start of the pandemic, 1,966,591 cases of Covid-19 have been laboratory confirmed in Switzerland and Liechtenstein. Overall there are 12,269 deaths.

Out of a population of 8.6 million, 68.11% of Swiss people have already received two doses of the vaccine. Among the population over 12, the share rises to 77.49%. In addition, 72.82% of people over 65 and 37.37% of the population received the so-called booster.