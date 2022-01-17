In the last 72 hours, 67,906 new infections, 30 deaths and 233 hospitalizations for covid-19 were recorded in Switzerland. This was announced by the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) which, like every Monday, released the data for the previous three days. A week ago the UFSP announced 63,647 new cases, 48 ​​deaths and 233 hospitalizations.

Currently 641 people are in intensive care wards. Covid patients occupy 31.30% of available ICU places, with an occupancy rate of 74.00%. Over the last 72 hours, the results of 219,414 tests have been transmitted, with a positive rate of 30.9%, compared to 28.7% last week.. The reproduction rate, which is about ten days behind the other data, stands at 1.12. The Omicron variant accounts for 87.9% of cases.

In the last fourteen days, the total number of infections is 354,734, or 4,073.02 per 100,000 inhabitants. Since the start of the pandemic, 1,734,320 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Switzerland and Liechtenstein. Overall there are 12,156 deaths. In total, 67.87% of Swiss people have already received two doses of the vaccine. Among the population over 12, the share rises to 77.22%. In addition, 70.74% of people over 65 and 34.33% of the population received the so-called booster.