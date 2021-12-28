Covid in Switzerland, 13,375 new cases and 17 deaths in the last 24 hours. This is what emerges from the data published by the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPE). 124 people were hospitalized. A week ago, the UFSP reported 8,167 cases, 32 deaths and 152 hospitalizations. In the last 14 days, the total number of infections was 126,368, or 1,450.95 per 100,000 inhabitants.

They are currently hospitalized in intensive care 674 people. Covid patients occupy 38.90% of the available places in these wards, with an overall occupancy rate of 78.60%. Over the last 24 hours, the UFSP indicates, the results of 51,051 tests have been transmitted. The positivity rate is 26.2%, up from 16.1% last week. The Omicron variant represents 57.8% of the cases examined in detail, which however represent a small share of the total.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,276,781 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the laboratory on 14,531,168 tests carried out in Switzerland and Liechtenstein. In total there are 11,817 deaths. On the vaccination campaign front, 67.08% of Swiss people received two doses of the vaccine. Among the population aged 12 and over, the figure rises to 76.34%. Furthermore, 62.08% of the over 65s and 22.49% of the population received the ‘booster’ dose.