For the third consecutive day South Korea records more than 7,000 new Covid-19 infections confirmed within 24 hours and 73 deaths. Data from the Agency for Disease Control and Prevention (Kdca) reported by the Yonhap agency reports another 7,435 Covid-19 infections, bringing the total to 551,551 with 151 cases of the Omicron variant confirmed to date and 4,591 deaths. There are 971 patients in serious condition.

From tomorrow, new restrictions against Covid are triggered in the country, which will remain in force at least until January 2. Among the measures, the limit of four people for meetings in private homes, in addition to cohabitants, and the closure at 21 for bars and restaurants.

To date, according to official data, 81.7% of the population, approximately 52 million people, has completed the primary vaccination course and 19.5% has also received the ‘booster’ dose.