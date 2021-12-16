Covid today Sicily, five other municipalities are in the orange zone. These are Castrofilippo (in the province of Agrigento), Marianopoli (Caltanissetta), Motta Sant’Anastasia (Catania), Terme Vigliatore and Scaletta Zanclea (Messina). The ordinance, signed by the president of the Sicilian Region Nello Musumeci, will start on Saturday 18 and will be valid until Monday 27 December. The measure was taken due to the high number of positives in relation to the vaccinated. In the region today, 1,346 infections and 11 deaths have been recorded.

The restrictive anti Covid measures are currently in force (until 20 December) also in San Michele di Ganzaria and Militello in Val di Catania (in the province of Etna) and Itala, in the Messina area.