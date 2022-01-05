I am 7,328 new Coronavirus infections today, January 5, 2022 in Sicily, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday 32 people died. In the last 24 hours, 1,020 people recovered.

There are a total of 67,198 current positives on the island and of these 913 are hospitalized in the ordinary regime, 115 in intensive care with 7 new entries and 66,170 in home isolation.

The province with the most consistent increase is Messina with 1,491 more cases since yesterday, followed by Palermo at 1,220 and Catania at 934.