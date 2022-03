I’m 5,246 new covid infections in Sicily according to today’s bulletin, March 30th. There are also 31 deaths. 7,691 patients recovered. On the island, in total, there are 224,971 positives, 534 fewer than yesterday, and of these 990 are hospitalized in the ordinary regime, 56 in intensive care (with two new entries) and 223,925 are in home isolation.