There are 1,368 new infections from Coronavirus today, Saturday 18 December 2021, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. There have been 10 deaths in the past 24 hours. Since yesterday, 601 people have been healed. In total there are 19,875 on the island, 757 more than yesterday, and of these 549 are hospitalized in the ordinary regime and 55 in intensive care.