There are 1,028 new coronavirus infections detected today, 12 December, in Sicily, according to data from the Region’s Covid bulletin. The molecular swabs processed were 6762. The rapid swabs were 14955. The figure for admissions to Sicilian hospitals compared to yesterday shows an overall increase of 35 units. There are 48 people in intensive care (4 more than yesterday). The figure of the healed is equal to 308 people. Six deaths.

This is the report of the new positives in the provinces: 22 in Agrigento, 65 in Caltanissetta, 177 in Catania, 12 in Enna, 354 in Messina, 186 in Palermo, 42 in Ragusa, 101 in Syracuse, 69 in Trapani. The total vaccine doses inoculated are 7562273.