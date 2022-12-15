There are 553 new coronavirus infections today 15 December in Sardinia, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. No deaths are recorded. Of the new cases, 486 were diagnosed with antigenic swabs. A total of 2878 swabs were processed, between molecular and antigenic. There are 6 patients hospitalized in intensive care (+2). There are 101 patients hospitalized in the medical area (+2). There are 6497 cases of home isolation (-37).