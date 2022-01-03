I am 543 new coronavirus infections in Sardinia according to today’s bulletin, January 3. There is also another death, it is a 73-year-old woman residing in the province of Nuoro. 2,420 people tested. A total of 6,637 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. The patients admitted to the intensive care units are 18 (1 more than yesterday). There are 174 patients admitted to the medical area (15 more than yesterday). 9,444 are the cases of home isolation (328 more than yesterday).