I’m 339 new covid infections in Sardinia according to today’s bulletin, December 8th. However, no new deaths have been reported. 324 cases diagnosed with antigenic swab. A total of 2157 swabs were processed, between molecular and antigenic. There are 5 (-1) patients hospitalized in intensive care. Patients hospitalized in the medical area are 94 (-1). 5971 are the cases of home isolation (-395).