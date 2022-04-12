There are 2,692 coronavirus infections in Sardinia today, 12 April 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. Since yesterday, 3 deaths have been registered. Of the new cases, 2,346 were diagnosed with antigenic swab. A total of 14593 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. The patients admitted to the intensive care units are 25. The patients admitted to the medical area are 342 (same data as yesterday). 30,192 are the cases of home isolation. There are 3 deaths: a 78-year-old woman and an 89-year-old man, resident respectively in the provinces of Sassari and Oristano, and a person resident in the province of Nuoro.