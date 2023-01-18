There are 197 new coronavirus infections today 18 January in Sardinia, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are 2 more deaths. The new cases were confirmed on a total of 1786 swabs processed, including molecular and antigenic. There are 101 hospitalized patients, 8 in intensive care (data unchanged compared to yesterday), 4,233 are the cases of home isolation (-226) while the death of two women aged 81 and 91, residing in the province of Sassari, is recorded.