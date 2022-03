I’m 1,463 new infections from Coronavirus today, March 27, 2022 in Sardinia, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Four people have died since yesterday.

In the last 24 hours, 9,753 swabs were processed. There are 19 patients admitted to intensive care units, one more than yesterday. The patients admitted to the medical area are 321, 4 less than yesterday.