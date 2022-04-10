Coronavirus infections in Sardinia are 1,207 today, April 10, 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. Recorded 4 more deaths. A total of 8316 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. The patients admitted to the intensive care units are 26 (-1). Patients admitted to the medical area are 332 (+8). There are 30,165 cases of home isolation (+144).

There are 4 deaths: a man of 81 years, one of 85 and a woman of 82, residing in the province of Sassari, and a man of 79, residing in the Metropolitan City of Cagliari.