In Sardinia there are 117 further confirmed cases of Covid positivity (of which 116 diagnosed as antigenic). A total of 949 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic.

The patients admitted to the intensive care units are 10 (+1). The patients admitted to the medical area are 129 (- 1). 18087 are the cases of home isolation (- 74). The death of a person residing in the territory of the ASL of Cagliari is recorded.