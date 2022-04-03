There are 1,064 coronavirus infections in Sardinia today, April 3, 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. Recorded 5 more deaths. Of the new cases, 865 were diagnosed with antigenic swab. A total of 8,469 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. There are 24 patients admitted to intensive care units (same number as yesterday). The patients admitted to the medical area are 324 (-1). There are 30,660 cases of home isolation (+282). There are 5 deaths: a 33-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman residing in the province of Southern Sardinia; two men of 95 and 99, residing in the province of Nuoro, and a man of 86, residing in the province of Sassari.