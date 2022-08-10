There are 1,029 new coronavirus infections today 10 August 2022 in Sardinia, according to data and numbers from the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. There are two other deaths.

A total of 3897 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. The patients admitted to the intensive care units are 9 (-2), the patients admitted to the medical area are 156 (-5) while the cases of home isolation are 21,266 (-1969). There are 2 deaths: a 90-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man, residing respectively in the province of South Sardinia and in the Metropolitan City of Cagliari.