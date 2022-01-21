Russia has recorded a new record of coronavirus infections, 49,513, according to the numbers of the bulletin today, January 21, 2022. This was reported by the health authorities in charge of monitoring the progress of the pandemic in the country. Yesterday 38,850 cases were confirmed, the previous day about 32 thousand. The previous record had been reached in November, just over 40 thousand.

On the last day, 692 deaths from complications attributable to the coronavirus were also diagnosed.