In Romania has exceeded 40 thousand coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, never so many since the start of the pandemic. According to local health authorities, in fact, 40,018 new cases and 97 deaths related to the infection were diagnosed on the last day. In addition, 903 Covid patients are hospitalized in the intensive care units of Romanian hospitals. 84 percent of them are not vaccinated.

Romania it is the second country in the European Union with the lowest number of coronavirus vaccines. About 41 percent of its population has completed the vaccination course.