The coronavirus infection is back in Romania, where they have been registered in the last 24 hours 16,760 new infections, the highest number since October. This was reported by the Romanian health authorities adding that 65 people lost their lives in the last day due to complications while the number of Covid patients hospitalized remains relatively low. Romania is the second least vaccinated country in the European Union, with 41 per cent of its population having completed the vaccination course.
