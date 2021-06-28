There are 9 new Coronavirus infections in Puglia according to today’s bulletin, 28 June. No deaths since yesterday.

In the last 24 hours, 4,256 swabs were made. There were 412 healed, bringing the total to 242,723. Today there are 157 hospitalized, two fewer than yesterday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 6,640 people have lost their lives in the Region.



