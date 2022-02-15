There are 6,154 new infections from Coronavirus today, February 15, 2022 in Puglia, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday, 22 deaths have been recorded in the Region which brings the total number of victims to 7,461. In the last 24 hours, 41,692 were processed, including molecular and antigenic.

At the moment in Puglia the positives are 94,594. Among the provinces with the highest number of new cases Bari at 1,680, Lecce at 1,559, Foggia at 1,081 and Taranto at 858.