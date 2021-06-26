There are 58 new Coronavirus infections in Puglia according to today’s bulletin, June 26. The table refers to another 5 deaths. Since yesterday, 673 have been healed. In the last 24 hours, 6,444 swabs have been made. In all, 6,640 people lost their lives in the Region.





In the Region there are currently 3,881 positive cases. The hospitalized are 161 against 167 yesterday, six fewer.