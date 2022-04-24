There are 4,596 new coronavirus infections today 24 April in Puglia, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are no deaths. The new cases, identified through 24,388 swabs, are divided as follows by province: Bari: 1,475; Bat: 322; Brindisi: 577; Foggia: 562; Lecce: 805; Taranto: 785; Residents outside the region: 54; Province in definition: 16. There are 104,638 people currently positive, 582 hospitalized in a non-critical area and 34 in intensive care. Overall data: 1,040,836 total cases, 10,413,860 swabs performed, 927,978 people recovered and 8,220 deaths.