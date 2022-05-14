There are 2,296 new coronavirus infections today May 14 in Puglia, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 7 deaths. The new cases, identified through 16,732 swabs, are divided as follows by province: Bari: 799; Bat: 147; Brindisi: 223; Foggia: 260; Lecce: 494; Taranto: 345; Residents outside the region: 20; Province in definition: 8. There are 89,769 people currently positive, 470 hospitalized in a non-critical area and 25 in intensive care. Overall data: 1,107,179 total cases, 10,810,785 swabs performed, 1,009,017 people recovered and 8,393 deaths.