There are 72 new coronavirus infections in Piedmont according to today’s bulletin, June 17. No new deaths registered. The new cases are equal to 0.4% of 17,497 swabs performed, of which 11,545 antigenic. Of the 72 new cases, 29 were asymptomatic (40.3%). There are 10 screening cases, 47 case contacts, 15 with ongoing investigation, 1 in RSA and Social Welfare Structures, 3 in schools and 68 among the general population. The total of positive cases thus becomes 366,467, of which 29,534 Alessandria, 17,467 Asti, 11,515 Biella, 52,879 Cuneo, 28,219 Novara, 196,165 Turin, 13,719 Vercelli, 12,967 Verbano-Cusio-Ossola, in addition to 1,501 residents outside the region, but in the care of Piedmont health facilities. The remaining 2,501 are under development and territorial assignment.





There are 37 people admitted to intensive care (-2 compared to yesterday). There are 245 hospitalized patients not in intensive care (-27 compared to yesterday). There are 1,777 people in home isolation. The diagnostic swabs processed so far are 5,219,367 (+ 17,497 compared to yesterday), of which 1,709,339 tested negative.

No deaths reported today by the Crisis Unit of the Piedmont Region. The total therefore remains of 11,684 deaths tested positive for the virus, 1,566 Alessandria, 713 Asti, 432 Biella, 1,454 Cuneo, 940 Novara, 5,583 Turin, 525 Vercelli, 373 Verbano-Cusio-Ossola, in addition to 98 residents outside the region but died in Piedmont . The healed patients are a total of 352,724 (+212 compared to yesterday), 27,825 Alessandria, 16,683 Asti, 10,981 Biella, 51,155 Cuneo, 27,119 Novara, 189,480 Turin, 13,088 Vercelli, 12,552 Verbano-Cusio-Ossola, in addition to 1,433 outside the region and 2,408 in phase of definition.