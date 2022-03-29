There are 3,874 coronavirus infections in Piedmont today, March 29, 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. Registered 7 dead. New cases accounted for 11% of 35,121 swabs performed, of which 30,685 were antigenic. There are 22 hospitalized in intensive care, +2 compared to yesterday. There are 604 inpatients not in intensive care (-6 compared to yesterday). There are 51,040 people in home isolation. The diagnostic swabs processed so far are 16,475,721 (+ 35,121 compared to yesterday).

There are seven, none today, the deaths of people diagnosed with Covid-19 reported by the Crisis Unit of the Piedmont Region. A total of 983,202 patients recovered (+ 3274 compared to yesterday).