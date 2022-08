There are 3,686 new coronavirus infections today 2 August 2022 in Piedmont, according to data and numbers from the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. There are 2 other deaths.

The swabs carried out are 21,356 of which 20,434 antigen tests, the positive swabs ratio is 17.3%. There are 539 ordinary hospitalizations (-28 compared to yesterday), those in intensive care 11, one less than yesterday.