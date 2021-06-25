There are 35 coronavirus infections in Piedmont today, June 25, according to data from the region’s bulletin. The new cases (of which 2 after antigenic tests) are equal to 0.2% of 21,904 swabs performed, of which 17,956 antigenic. The asymptomatic are 15 (42.9%). No deaths reported in the past 24 hours.





There are 16 hospitalized in intensive care (-1 compared to yesterday). There are 195 hospitalized patients not in intensive care (- 7 compared to yesterday). There are 990 people in home isolation.