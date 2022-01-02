There are 2,619 new infections from Coronavirus today 2 January 2022 in Piedmont according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday there have been 6 deaths in the region. 12,065 people have died since the start of the pandemic. In the last 24 hours, 16,452 swabs were processed, of which 10,404 were antigenic. Since yesterday, 1,062 people have been healed.

Non-intensive care patients are 1,294, 52 more than yesterday. There are 109 hospitalized in intensive care, one more than yesterday. There are 78,688 people in home isolation.