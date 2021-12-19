There are 1,569 coronavirus infections in Piedmont today, 19 December 2021, according to the numbers of the covid bulletin. There are 3 registered deaths. The new cases (of which 800 after antigenic tests) are equal to 3.5% of 44,803 swabs performed, of which 36,942 antigenic. Of the 1,579 new cases, 1,080 are asymptomatic (68.8%).

Non-intensive care patients are 693 (+29 compared to yesterday). There are 59 people admitted to intensive care (+3 compared to yesterday). There are 24,705 people in home isolation. The diagnostic swabs processed so far are 10,930,338 (+44,803 compared to yesterday), of which 2,610,427 tested negative.

Three deaths of people positive to the Covid-19 test, none of today, were reported by the Crisis Unit of the Piedmont Region.