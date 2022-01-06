There are 14,103 coronavirus infections in Piedmont today, 6 January 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. Recorded 12 more deaths. The new cases (of which 11,612 after antigenic tests) are equal to 19.6% of 72,103 swabs performed, of which 58,167 antigenic. Of the 14,103 new cases, 10,670 (75.7%) were asymptomatic.

There are 136 hospitalized patients in intensive care (+14 compared to yesterday). Non-intensive care patients are 1,513 (+53 compared to yesterday). There are 119,115 people in home isolation. The diagnostic swabs processed so far are 12,148,235 (+72,103 compared to yesterday), of which 2,768,990 were negative. A total of 432,059 healed patients (+4,261 compared to yesterday).