There are 8,605 new infections from Coronavirus today, July 27, 2022 in Lombardy, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday, 23 deaths have been recorded. In the last 24 hours, 46,894 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic swabs with a positivity rate of 18.3%. There are 58 hospitalizations in intensive care, 3 more than yesterday, and 1,550 not in intensive care, 27 less than yesterday.

There are 2,380 new cases in the province of Milan, of which 916 in the city of Milan; 920 in Bergamo; 1,184 in Brescia and 401 in Como. Cremona has 450, Lecco 232, Lodi 230, Mantua 487. Monza and Brianza registers 725 new cases, Pavia 545, Sondrio 126 and Varese 703.